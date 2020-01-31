After a minor setback, Lil Wayne’s 13th studio album, Funeral, finally dropped today after months of anticipation. The follow up to the Carter V contains a whopping 24 tracks in total, and a ton of A-list features, including Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, XXXTentacion, Takeoff, and The-Dream, not forgetting names like Adam Levine, Jay Rock, and Lil Twist as well either.

As for the production on the album, Wayne decided to call on some big name hitmakers like he typically does for his albums, but he also relies on some lesser-known producers over the 24 tracks. For the A-listers, Weezy tapped names like Mannie Fresh, Mike WiLL Made It, STREETRUNNER, Jahlil Beats, Ben Billions, Murda Beatz and Cool & Dre, meanwhile he also gave shine to some up & coming beat makers like Aaron Z & Alex Delicata, Some Randoms, PRXZX, and more.

HHNM was able to obtain the full production credits for the album, which you can see for yourself (below). And if you haven’t listened to the album yet, be sure to do so right here.

Production Credits:

1. "Funeral" - Prod. by R!O & Kamo

2. "Mahogany" - Prod. by Mannie Fresh & Sarcastic Sounds

3. "Mama Mia" - Prod. by Some Randoms

4. "I Do It" (Feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby) - Prod. by Charlie Handsome & Rex Kudo

5. "Dreams" - Prod. by Aaron Z & Alex Delicata

6. "Stop Playin With Me" - Prod. by Chill Shump, Infamous & Rivs on Da Beat

7. "Clap For Em" - Prod. by Jahlil Beats, Benny Wond3r & Yonni

8. "Bing James" (Feat. Jay Rock) - Prod. by Bijan Amir

9. "Not Me" - Prod. by STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

10. "Trust Nobody" (Feat. Adam Levine) - Prod. by Ben Billions, Brandom “B Ham”, Hamlin & Ryan Ogren

11. "Know You Know" (Feat. 2 Chainz) - Prod. by Bobby “Keyz” Reese, Javar Rockamore, Theodore “Stonii” and Thomas

12. "Wild Dogs" - Prod. by MonstaBeatz

13. "Harden" - Prod. by STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

14. "I Don’t Sleep" (Feat. Takeoff) - Prod. by Bobby “Keyz” Reese, Javar Rockamore, Theodore “Stonii” and Thomas

15. "Sights And Silencers" (Feat. The-Dream) - Prod. by Mike WiLL Made It & Blue Cheeze

16. "Ball Hard" (Feat. Lil Twist) - Prod. by Ben Billions

17. "Bastard (Satan’s Kid)" - Prod. by Cool & Dre and Spanish Josh

18. "Get Outta My Head" (Feat. XXXTentacion) - Prod. by PRXZX

19. "Piano Trap" - Prod. by Mannie Fresh

20. "Line Em Up" - Prod. by Murda Beat

21. "Darkside" - Prod. by Brandon “B Ham”, Hamlin & Smurv

22. "Never Mind" - Prod. by Bobby “Keyz” Reese, Javar Rockamore, Theodore “Stonii” and Thomas

23. "T.O." (Feat. O.T. Genasis) - Prod. by MonstaBeatz

24. "Wayne’s World" - Prod. by Louie Haze & Manny Galvez