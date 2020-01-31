We're starting this year off with some major fire. If you ask me, this is how we should begin each annual campaign: with new albums from Eminem and Lil Wayne. As a surprise to his fans, Eminem released Music To Be Murdered By out of absolutely nowhere and, taking notice of the drop, Lil Wayne might just have been a little envious of the attention he was getting. Recognizing that the Detroit icon can spare to share some of the spotlight, he came through and announced that his highly-anticipated C5 follow-up, Funeral, would be released at the end of January. We've officially arrived at that mark and, albeit a little later than usual, Wayne delivered.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Last night, fans were surprised to see Funeral hit streaming services at 3 AM EST, as opposed to the traditional drop zone three hours prior. Still, we stayed up and made sure to consume the hell out of it upon its inception. With features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, The-Dream, and more, there are more than enough voices to keep us entertained throughout the entire 20+ song tracklist. This also marks the continuation of Weezy's love affair with the late XXXTentacion, marking another posthumous collaboration between the two on "Get Outta My Head."

Spanning over an hour, Lil Tunechi is giving us more than enough material to begin the year with some flames. Are you feeling the project so far?