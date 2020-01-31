Lil Wayne dropped his 13th studio album "Funeral" on Friday and he celebrated the occasion by joining his good pal Skip Bayless on the set of FS1's "Undisputed." Weezy even let Skip aka "Whip Bayless" cruise around Miami in his Lamborghini, as seen in Bayless' tweet embedded below.

During his appearance on Undisputed, Wayne dove into detail about his new album, including how track No. 8 is a 24-second moment of silence in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

Says Wayne, "That right there, I have to thank my big brother Mack. You know that was an idea he called me with right then and there. A day later, he called me with this idea he thought of and of course I confirmed it, I agreed with it."

Check out the video embedded below to her Wayne's full comments about "Funeral."

It will be an emotional scene at Staples Center tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers return to the court for the first time since Kobe's passing. The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a game airing on ESPN at 10:30pm ET.