NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently opened up about the tragic loss of his brother and lifelong friend, Kobe Bryant, revealing that he hasn't slept or eaten since the news broke on Sunday.

During the most recent episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, O'Neal reiterated that he is absolutely sick right now.

"I'm not doing well. I'm sick," said O'Neal, who lost his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex from cancer in October. "I'm just getting over the death of my sister ... I haven't eaten. I haven't slept. I'm looking at all the tapes. I'm sick right now." "People ask me how I feel ... I gotta go back to not sleeping, not eating, not really functioning and it just hurts. It's just hard to believe," he continued.

Harry How/Getty Images

Shaq went on to discuss how he and Kobe were the best NBA duo of all time, and admitted he never would have gotten those rings without the help of the Black Mamba.

"We still are the best duo ever created. That's never going to change," O'Neal said. "I have a little brother, but I really lost a brother yesterday." "All this stuff that is documented between us, it was never a dislike," he continued. "This is what brothers do. ... I am the first to say, 'Hey, I got four rings and I know I couldn't get three without him.'"

Additionally, The Diesel explained that Kobe's passing has made him want to "delete my beef and my confrontation clause. I don't want to do that anymore. ... I just called all people I had discrepancies with and said, 'Look man, I love you.'"

Click here to listen to the The Big Podcast With Shaq in it's entirety.