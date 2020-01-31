la'tecia thomas
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & Girlfriend Denise Bidot Are Loved Up On The Gram: "My King"Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot can't get enough of each other.ByErika Marie43.8K Views
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's GF Denise Bidot Claps Back At Comment About His Ex-FiancéeLil Wayne's girlfriend, Denise Bidiot, got a comment on her photo implying she had betrayed his ex-fiancée and fellow plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas.ByLynn S.40.8K Views
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & Denise Bidot Can't Stop Fawning Over Each OtherLil Wayne and new girlfriend Denise Bidot are showing off their love on the Gram.ByErika Marie52.4K Views
- RelationshipsLil Wayne Rumoured To Be Dating Savage x Fenty Model Denise BidotLil Wayne may already have a new lady in his life as rumours swirl he's been seeing model Denise Bidot shortly after breaking off his engagement with La'Tecia Thomas.ByLynn S.18.8K Views
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & La'Tecia Thomas Reportedly Call Off EngagementLil Wayne and La'Tecia Thomas are rumored to have broken up as Thomas was spotted without her engagement ring and neither of the two follows each other on social media anymore.ByAlex Zidel50.0K Views
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & La'Tecia Thomas Are Finally Instagram OfficialAfter months of speculation, Lil Wayne and Australian plus-size model La'Tecia Thomas finally confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day.ByAlex Zidel135.0K Views
- GramLil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée La'Tecia Thomas Gets Matching Tattoo With HimLil Wayne got one on his face, La'Tecia Thomas got one on her finger. ByAlex Zidel20.3K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Kicks It With Birdman & La’Tecia Thomas At "Funeral" Album Release PartyWayne's looking real happy.ByNoah C25.0K Views
- RelationshipsLil Wayne Confirms He's Dating Australian Model La’Tecia Thomas On "Funeral"Lil Wayne made a few references on "Funeral" which seemingly gave a way his relationship status.ByAron A.19.3K Views