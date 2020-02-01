Lil Wayne's Funeral album finally hit streaming services earlier today. Fans have been waiting for the project for a minute and Weezy delivered, depending on who you asked, of course. The thing about the project is that it actually felt like the first time in a while where Wayne's not only felt comfortable in his bag but also got more personal and dropped more gems than usual about where his life's at right now, especially when it pertains to his ever-mysterious love life.

Loverboy Weezy certainly popped out on Funeral and he did not hold back on letting his feelings known. As may have heard, he's been romantically connected to a plus-size model from Australia named La'Tecia Thomas. Rumors of engagement have run rampant in recent times and she's also been seen rocking a chain that reads, "Carter," as pointed out by Bossip. While neither has publicly come out confirming their relationships, Wayne seemingly made it a bit more evident on Funeral.

Making it obvious on "Stop Playin' With Me," Weezy raps, "Ooh, I got a plus sized model/ But she my lil’ mama/ I make her bust it open for me like a piñata/ And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor.

Later on, on "Not Me," he makes it even more obvious, rapping, "You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’/ Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste.”