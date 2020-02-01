Lil Wayne very rarely does media appearances unless there's a major sports event going down or he drops a new album. Yesterday, Weezy blessed fans with his follow-up to 2018's Tha Carter V. Funeral marks Wayne's thirteenth album in his illustrious career and he sat down for an in-depth conversation with NORE and DJ EFN on Drink Champs yesterday. In the two and a half-hour conversation, Wayne dropped a whole lot of gems from his early days with the Hot Boys to his recent issues with Cash Money.

Wayne also detailed encounters with some of the younger MCs in the game such as 21 Savage. Now, 21 is a huge artist but Wayne is in a world of his own. Frankly, if it's not related to sports or himself, he probably doesn't pay it any mind. "I remember I mistook 21 Savage for a damn group. When they asked me [about him] I said 'They got 21 fucking lil rappers in one group?' I was so serious. I was like, 'Man, that's like a new Wu-Tang, right?' And the person with the mic was like 'You serious right now, huh?' and I was like 'I'm very serious,'" he admitted.

While he and 21 Savage have chopped it up since, the heiress to the Carter throne, Reginae, made it clear that her father means no harm. However, she insisted that he actually has no clue about any of the younger rappers in the game. Sliding into TheShadeRoom's comments, she quoted Keke Palmer while laughing at her father's comments. "Oh wow! Sorry to those men! Don't mind my father," she wrote followed by a few laughing emojis. She then took to her own Instagram Story where she told her followers that Wayne is "deadass, too."

Peep her comments below.



