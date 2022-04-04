Lil Wayne and T.I. reunited this past weekend after not speaking since their 2016 feud, which started after T.I. called out Wayne over his comments about the BLM movement.

At Dreamville Festival this past weekend, fans came out to see a star-studded two-day lineup including J.Cole himself, the Dreamville signees, and the nostalgic duo of Ja Rule and Ashanti. DJ Drama was also joined by Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. for the first-ever performance of Gangsta Grillz.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans were excited to see performances from the music legends, but to see the reconciliation of Wayne and T.I. was an added bonus. As he took a pause during his set, Wayne began saying a few unexpected words to the crowd. "Also when I pulled up, I heard the motherf*cking King on stage, shout out to the motherf*cking T.I. you already know what it is."

Shortly after Wayne's message, T.I. appears fro behind him, and the two share several hugs and a friendly dap. After T.I.'s short appearance, Wayne continued with his sentiments for the King of the South. "That's my real motherf*ckin' brother right there, that's my motherf*ckin' daughter's uncle man y'all don't even understand man, you feel me?"





Before the festival, the two rappers had reportedly not spoken since 2016 amidst their feud. It was unclear if the two would make up, as T.I. made a few seemingly petty moves during the time of the ongoing beef, but all of that seems to be patched up after this past weekend.

Regardless of the past, it's good to see these two come together again. Do you think a collab could be in their future?