This week's edition of the FIRE EMOJI playlist begins on a subtler note than last. The new entrants represent a wide field of interests, beginning with Missy Elliott's submission of "Throw It Back" in a year where she's been on the receiving end of the greatest plaudits imaginable for musicians in North America, whether it's through her enshrinement in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, or simply the way she's bandied about in conversation. Adding her to your barbershop Top 50 is a good place to start; kudos to her for turning back the clock in the week that was Sunday the 18th through Saturday the 24th of August.

This notion of second or third chances remained consistent throughout the week. Yo Gotti, himself a veteran type by most people's standards, kept his rep going strong by mixing with the new generation- "Pose" his collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert earning him a spot above other deserving candidates. Elsewhere, Jeezy and Rick Ross figure in the conversation as well, off the strength of "'06" - as did Moneybagg Yo, Wiz Khalifa, Peewee Longway, Tyga, Brockhampton, Lizzo and DaBaby for an ensemble cast like no other in recent memory. Enjoy your listening and be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below

