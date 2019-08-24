Missy Elliott Delivers Colorful "Throw It Back" Visual Featuring Teyana Taylor

It's been 30 years since Missy Elliott took her first step into the music industry by forming an R&B group called Fayze. Her early days were spent collaborating with other artists like Ginuwine, Playa, Magoo, Jodeci, Aaliyah, and Tweet before she finally found stardom with her breakout classic record Supa Dupa Fly.

What followed was a series of hit singles, platinum records, and dance moves and music videos that have inspired generations of artists. It's been 14 years since fans have received new tunes from the 48-year-old innovator, and early this morning she broke that record. Missy dropped off her five-track, four-song EP Iconology, and to celebrate the release, Misdemeanor also delivered a brand new single, "Throw It Back," along with its accompanying music video.

Missy wrote a message on Instagram about Iconology and how honored she feels to have shared her passions with the world for decades. "This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you... let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa 'Missy' Elliott."