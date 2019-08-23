Yo Gotti & Lil Uzi Vert Are The Center Of Attention On "Pose"

They may seem like an unlikely pair, but Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi Vert delivered their single "Pose" on Friday morning. The Memphis rapper called on Uzi to help him out on the chorus and to lend his vocals to a verse. Both artists haven't released full projects since 2017, and while we don't know if Gotti is dropping an album this year, fans are anxiously awaiting Uzi's forthcoming project, Eternal Atake.

On "Pose," the rappers, in true form, talk about their elevated financial status while they avoid women who want to use them for clout. Earlier this year, Gotti linked with Lil Baby to deliver his single "Put a Date on It," while Uzi has shared a number of songs including "Free Uzi," "That's a Rack," and "Sanguine's Paradise." Uzi has also been featured on Lud Foe's "Show You Off," Young Nudy's "Extendo," and Lil Keed's "Pull Up" with YNW Melly.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch, I ain't tryna make no blog with you

Hoe, I ain't walkin' to the mall with you

Took her out on the radio

I should take a picture, you got the log with you

Sendin' me pictures and they X rated

Word on the street that my ex hate it