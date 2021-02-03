Lil Uzi Vert's look has officially been upgraded with quite possibly the biggest rapper flex of the last few years. This weekend, the superstar rapper from Philadelphia revealed that, over the course of a few years, he's been paying off a super rare diamond from Eliantte, dropping a couple million every few months in preparation for his upcoming piece, which he would place in the center of his face. "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he said on Twitter. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."

Fans of the Eternal Atake artist have been curiously waiting to see what a $24 million diamond looks like, and Uzi didn't disappoint because it looks like he's actually gone ahead and gotten the diamond placed in the middle of his face.

The 11-carat diamond was debuted during a recent FaceTime call between Lil Uzi Vert and one of his friends, during which he proudly posed with the large diamond on his forehead. The piece is one of the most outlandish jewelry acquisitions that we've seen in a while. It's hard to explain spending so much money on a diamond in the middle of your face but, clearly, Uzi had the money and felt like blowing it. Maybe it'll pick up in value over time as Uzi sweats?

What do you think about Baby Pluto's new $24 million diamond? Would you ever get something like this done yourself?



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Notably, Houston rapper Sauce Walka has been claiming that Uzi got the idea from him, going on a rant after the artist first revealed his plans. "Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A N***A DRIP," said Walka, who has a diamond teardrop implanted on his face. "D*ck munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can’t see this sh*t."

Do you think Uzi was influenced by Sauce Walka?