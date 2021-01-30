It's never a dull moment with Sauce Walka who will be the first to tell you that he started the wave. Over the past few years, terms like "Sauce" and "Drip" have transformed popular culture, and fashion culture, yet Walka has never received his dues. We've seen him take aim at Cardi B and Offset as well as Ric Flair, largely due to the success of "Ric Flair Drip."

Now, he's taking aim at Lil Uzi Vert. If you recall, Sauce Walka had the internet shocked when he dropped a quarter million to get a diamond surgically implanted into his face. Some believed it was a bit too extreme but it seems like it could be a massive trend in 2021 now that Lil Uzi Vert has followed suit. The Philly rapper revealed that he's spending millions of dollars to get a pink diamond implanted into his forehead, courtesy of Elliante.

Sauce Walka immediately reacted to Uzi's latest fashion decision with an expletive-filled rant where he declared himself the "influence."

"Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP," he said. "dick munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can’t see this shit â¼ï¸ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."

Uzi hasn't directly responded but we'll keep you posted if he does.