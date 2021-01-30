Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most interesting artists in the world as his social media presence has always been enigmatic, in various ways. Uzi doesn't let people know too much about his life, although he does give his fans some insight every now and then. Following the release of Eternal Atake back in March, Uzi has been a lot more active on Twitter specifically, and he can always be found interacting with his fans.

Today, Uzi decided to share some surprising information with his fans, as he revealed that he will have a pink diamond implanted into his forehead. In fact, Uzi has been paying for this piece since 2017 and it has cost him a grand total of $24 million. The artist claimed that the sum of his assets wouldn't even be enough to pay for the piece, although he has no regrets.

"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond," Uzi wrote. "A lot of M’s in my face."

This pink diamond will contain 10 to 11 carats and will come straight from Elliot Eliantte, who has come through with some extraordinary pieces for rappers over the years. Uzi has yet to indicate when he will get the diamond in his forehead, but we're sure it will be coming soon, once he has made off that last dollar on his bill.