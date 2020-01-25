A tragic shooting that took place in November that left rapper Lil Reese in critical condition continues to haunt him two-and-a-half months later. Reese was shot in the neck during the altercation, which took place in a Chicago suburb and left him without the ability to use his voice. Reese has been very open about how difficult the process has been as he hopes and prays everyday for his voice to return, but according to the rapper's recent tweet, he has yet to regain his vocal abilities.

After a fan tweeted, "I hope Lil Reese get his voice back , that n*gga be dropping hits," Reese replied in a quote-tweet by saying, "I pray my shit come back everyday I wake up God got me tho it be back.." While the strife of dealing with his damaged vocal chords would take a toll on him regardless, Reese was somewhat prepared to have to wait for his voice to return. In November, just over a week after he was shot, Reese revealed that that the doctors had told him it would take him at least 2 months to regain his voice. He also shared a photo of his gruesome neck wound from the violent altercation a few days prior.

However, he did not appreciate the backhanded shoutout from Uncle Murda on the infamous "Rap Up 2019." On the monstrous roast, Murda said, ""Lil Reese got shot in the neck, I'm happy he okay. He lost his voice, we ain't wanna hear his new shit anyway." Reese clapped back, telling Murda "suck my dick old ass bitch still tryna rap."