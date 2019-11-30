Weeks ago, shocking news circulated that Chicago rapper Lil Reese had been shot in a suburb of the city. At the time, the circumstances surrounding the incident were few, but since then there has been movement in his case. Not only was the car involved in the shooting reportedly recovered, but a suspect had been identified as well. Unfortunately for Reese, because he was shot in the neck, he will be unable to talk for another two months while recovering.

This season of his life is expectedly difficult, but Reese has shared that he's still in the studio. He apparently has been whispering on a track he collaborated on with Murda Beatz, but Reese still is anticipating the day when he is all healed and his vocals have returned to normal. "I been waking up 6am everyday checking to see if my voice back I pray this Sh*t just come over nite...," the rapper tweeted.

On Friday he shared a sullen-looking photo of himself at Saks Fifth Avenue. "Voiceless rite now I lost my voice I didn’t lose my life god is good 🖤," he wrote in the caption. "What don’t kill us make us stronger 💪🏾," he added. A fan posed a question online writing: "How do people get shot in the head and live? for example how the f*ck is @LilReese300 alive and this n*gga got shot in the neck." Reese didn't give a long complicated answer. He replied, "Ask God." Meanwhile, fans still await his joint effort with Murda Beatz as he heals.