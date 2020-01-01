Uncle Murda Drops "Rap Up 2019" & Tackles Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Kanye West, R. Kelly, 6ix9ine, Travis Scott & So Much More

As a remixed version of The Gap Band's 1982 classic "Outstanding" played in the background, Uncle Murda unleashed his "Rap Up 2019." Each year, Uncle Murda gives the world hip hop highlights from the previous 365 days, and he recently promised that this installment was coming. He shared on Instagram his displeasure with singer K. Michelle and her support of Tekashi 6ix9ine's release, noting that he planned on adding her to "Rap Up 2019."

Not only did Uncle Murda inject her name into his long list of names, but he also kicked off the whole thing beginning with her. He spoke about 6ix9ine and his baby mama Sara Molina, Nipsey Hussle's tragic death, Bobby Smurda's forthcoming release from jail, not wanting to Free Kodak, Juice WRLD not having a drug problem but only allegedly taking pills to hide them from federal agents, singer Tank's fellatio controversy, the Power theme song, Drake getting booed while performing, the Popeye's chicken sandwich craze, Kanye West using Jesus for money, Jussie Smollett's alleged attack hoax, Jay Z partnering with the NFL, R. Kelly's legal issues, Trump getting impeached, 21 Savage's deportation woes, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's breakup, Lil Nas X coming out as gay, and he even called Omarion's baby mama Apryl Jones a "whore." And that was just the first half.

The track comes in at a little over 10 minutes and is quite a lot of information to digest, but Uncle Murda made sure to put his spin on things. Give it a listen or two and let us know if he managed to recap everything.

Quotable Lyrics

Omarion's baby mother a whore

She f*ckin' Fizz so he kicked B2K off the tour (Blame Apryl)

I'm thinkin' what the f*ck Imma say now

Drake got booed off stage by a gay crowd (Not Drake)

It was them Tyler, The Creator fans

He was on Flex show rappin' 'bout f*ckin a man