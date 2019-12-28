Prior to a judge sentencing Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, to two years in prison, rumors ran rampant about the rapper being released this month. There were a handful of outlets that claimed to have spoken to "sources" with inside information about 6ix9ine's 2019 release date, but in the end, the disgraced rapper will remain behind bars for the time being. The speculation, however, continues concerning Hernandez's acceptance into the hip hop fold once he is released, and while the conversation regarding that topic is divided, singer K. Michelle tweeted that she would be happy to see his return.



"Idc idc im happy 69 is getting out," she stated. "That man is so entertaining& I like his music.Sh*t he didnt snitch on me, and if somebody tried to kill me i’m snitching 2,and im snitching on you cheating n*ggas. Lol.Half these rappers y’all like ARE NOT ABOUT THAT LIFE. Big FACTS." Unsurprisingly, K. Michelle received a bit of backlash for her comments, but that didn't faze her at all.

Although her remarks were made almost two weeks ago, rapper Uncle Murda must have just received the memo. He uploaded a screenshot of K. Michelle's tweet and shared a brief message about the singer. "I wasn’t even thinking about her until I saw this stupid sh*t congratulations you played ya self you just made the 2019 Rap Up 🤦🏿‍♂️ #ComingSoon," he wrote in the caption.

For those who may not know, every year Uncle Murda drops a song wrapping up some pivotal moments in the culture. Check out a couple of them below and let us know who should be included in this year's track.