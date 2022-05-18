Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year.

Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas, Lil’ Kim and friends linked up at TAO Nightclub. Today, the 47-year-old blessed us with photos that showed lively moments with legends Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monae, and more. In one of the photos, she was shown sharing a seemingly heartfelt moment with Neo-Soul legend, Maxwell. She was also pictured with actress, Kimberly James. In a post that was shared to @chepejose Instagram, footage from the same night showed Diddy leading a sing-along to Usher's “Bad Girl.”

Earlier this year, the New York natives both shared posts on Instagram to honor the 25-year death anniversary of fellow New York legend, Biggie Smalls.

Lil’ Kim's latest release was in 2019 with the album 9 which featured Rick Ross, City Girls, and more. The Hard Core rapper hits the stage this summer at the Hip-Hop festival, Rock the Bells. Hosted by Roxanne Shante, artists Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Scarface, and more are slated to perform. The festival is scheduled for August 6th at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

Are you excited to see more from Lil’ Kim? Let us know in the comments.



