Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit.

The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless as her comment section was filled with hearts and heart-eye emojis. Among them, the OG rapper received love from fellow New Yorker Azealia Banks, while Bernice Burgos, Marc Jacobs, Steff London and others echoed the same sentiment. Making sure to repost the pictures to her IG Story, Kim also posted Rihanna’s baby bump photos, writing, "My heart @badgalriri is killing these pregnancy looks! I’m so happy for U & @asaprocky [heart] [heart]."





Last month, musician and businesswoman Rihanna took to Twitter announcing the opening of ten new brick-and-mortar locations throughout this year after the brand had raised $125 million in funding from investors. The stores are set to open in Houston, Philadelphia, Virginia, Washington, D.C, and more.

Rihanna even had a new collab for Valentine Season as she posted her own thirst trap to promote the Savage X Fenty Beauty #GLOSSBOMBHEAT lip gloss.



