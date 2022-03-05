Lil' Kim is looking great. On Friday, March 4th, the 47-year-old came through with a fire new photo dump for her Instagram feed, showing off her hourglass figure in a flattering Fendi outfit that's earned her tons of love from both her friends and fans.

While her designer bag and belt are the focal points of the look, the "Magic Stick" hitmaker put careful thought into her entire ensemble, pairing a soft pink strapless sweetheart-neckline top with tan, zipper-front pants, and a pair of white and brown thigh-high boots. "Mrs. Put that shit ____" she wrote in the caption.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Offending em in Fendi," one friend wrote in the comment section, gassing the New York native up. "ROSIIITAAAA MY BABY THIS IS A LEWK. I need these boots," and "Okayyyy gorgeous!! @playtlz is pretty good with the photos it’s the range and the creative direction for me," others chimed in.

Lil' Kim is no stranger to sharing sexy snapshots on social media. For Valentine's Day last month, she showed out in a bold hot pink set from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, leaving little to the imagination as she bent over to show off her behind for the camera.





In other news, earlier this year, Azealia Banks vehemently defended the La Bella Mafia recording artist after Eric André allegedly insulted her. "Nah y'all have really made it culturally okay to mistreat Lil' Kim for decades and that shit makes my f*cking blood boil," the "212" singer wrote at the time.

Read what else Banks had to say to André and any other Lil' Kim haters here, and check out the mother of one's latest IG uploads below.





