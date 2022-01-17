Azealia Banks is back at it. Shortly after riling up the internet when she alleged that Kanye West made Teyana Taylor "cry her eyes out on a balcony," she's returned with some hip-hop hot takes when it comes to Jay-Z and Lil Kim.

Azealia made a post on her Instagram Story saying, "Jay-Z on that Jay Electronica record was really some crazy s**t. I never heard Jay-Z sound like that and it was a clear evolution and maturation of his artistry."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Banks is referring to Jay Electronica’s 2020 album A Written Testimony that featured Jay-Z on all ten songs. “Pump It Up” rapper Joe Budden seemed to echo Azealia when he said Jay-Z outdid Jay Electronica on every single track on his podcast back in 2020.

In the same post, Banks offered more praise to another legendary NY rapper. "Lil’ Kim did something really masterful with ‘9’. She adulterated today’s trends and made an undeniably New York rap album. A musical triumph if you will. ‘9’ proved that Lil’ Kim is the origin species from which all female rap is spawned," Azealia wrote in reference to the OG Kim.

Azealia isn't the only artist with this opinion on "female rap." Megan Thee Stallion also praised Lil’ Kim along with other women in rap like Eve, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj during an interview with W Magazine. Lil’ Kim has influenced many women in hip hop since she started rapping in 1994, but her ability to set trends in the worlds of modeling, acting, and fashion were what truly made her an international icon.

Being from Harlem, Azealia Banks grew up with a heavy New York rapper influence, and clearly, she has lofty praise for at least two of them-- while her 2017 album Slay-Z is a prime example of how these GOATs have inspired her artistically.

Check out Azealia's original IG story below. Let us know if you agree with the polarizing artist.