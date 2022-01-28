Azealia Banks to the rescue! Earlier this week, the Tarantula hitmaker took to her Instagram story to defend hip-hop legend Lil' Kim, who was allegedly slandered by 38-year-old Bad Trip actor Eric André.

The Harlem native didn't hold back as her rant began, writing, "I'm going on the @ericfuckingandre show to ask him why his mixed mutt ass thinks he has the right to make derogatory posts about the legendary Lil' Kim's looks when his mom looks like Tom Green and his dad looks like Tiffany Haddish with a mustache."

RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"Nah y'all have really made it culturally okay to mistreat Lil' Kim for decades and that shit makes my f*cking blood boil," the "212" singer continued. "Just thinking about the sheer lack of respect and gratitude she gets for her contributions to women's culture in general, let alone rap music, compared to the way y'all deify a lot of these ain't shit rap n*ggas and call them 'OGs' makes me wanna fight everybody."

Banks went on to empathize with the pain she imagines the 47-year-old has endured over the years. "How come none of y'all make fun of ugly ass Ed Sheeran the same way? Why is Bruno Mars allowed to look like the Hawaiian Punch man and get away with it? HOW ARE Y'ALL LETTING ROCKY OUT THE HOUSE IN A PEPLUM SHIRT WITH HIS BACK OUT?!?!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On the next slide, the 30-year-old tagged André once again, telling the comedian that "his biracial card doesn't hit," going on to list "cute ass biracial kids" like Jesse Williams, Zendaya, Drake, Tinashe, Rashida Jones, Doja Cat, Obama, and even the "Kardashian-West spawn."

"His mother's inbred eggs and father's faulty sperm created one of the ugliest mutts in the history of man," Banks asserted. "A pound puppy. You have no right to comment on the appearance of one of the world's most prolific pure-blooded Black queens."

The recording artist's rant ended with, "you piss yellow, son of a they/them" – check it out for yourself below.



