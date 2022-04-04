LL Cool J has revealed the star-studded lineup to his new hip-hop festival, Rock the Bells, which will be held in his hometown of Queens, New York, this summer. Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, Scarface, and more are all slated to perform.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip-hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL Cool J said in a statement, according to Complex. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip-hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Rock The Bells Festival is named after LL Cool J's iconic 1985 track of the same name.

The festival is scheduled for August 6th at Forest Hills Stadium. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, with general admission being made available on Friday, April 8 at 10:00 AM, ET.

Check out the full lineup artwork below.

