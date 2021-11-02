This past weekend saw not only plenty of legendary Halloween costumes, but also several of the biggest names in music make history as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This year’s list of inductees included Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s, the Foo Fighters, Billy Preston, and rapper LL Cool J, among others.

When it was his turn to grace the stage, LL had plenty of surprises in store. The artist received an awesome introductory speech from Dr. Dre, in which he referred to his friend as someone who has “hit that unique space that crosses generations,” being enjoyed by not only you, but also your mother and kids.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Afterwards, the 53-year-old put on a show stopping performance with the help of some friends. Jennifer Lopez made an appearance to assist on the pair’s 2002 collaboration, “All I Have,” and the New York native handled “Go Cut Creator Go” and “Mama Said Knock You Out” by himself.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one induction ceremony, LL Cool J also enlisted Eminem to perform “Rock The Bells.” Em shared a photo of the special moment on Twitter earlier today, thanking his friend for the opportunity to tear up the stage beside him.

“‘Cause there’s a 10 to 1 chance that you might get smacked! ROCK THE BELLS with @llcoolj @rockhall airs 11/20 on HBO. It was such an honor, & 16 y.o. Marshall is so proud – congrats L!” the “Ass Like That” artist wrote.

Another hip-hop legend who made their way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last weekend is none other than Jay-Z, who was inducted by Obama and Dave Chappelle in a touching ceremony at the end of the night.

See more photos below.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

[Via]