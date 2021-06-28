The 2021 BET Awards Ceremony took place on Sunday (June 27). The most memorable moments of the night include Megan thee Stallion's extravagant performance of her latest single "Thot Sh*t," Cardi B's surprise pregnancy reveal during her performance with Migos for their hit "Type Sh*t," and the star-studded DMX tribute featuringMethod Man, Griselda, Swizz Beatz, and more.

However, the most captivating moment of the night came from the pre-show's red carpet when Lil' Kim revealed she was down to do a Verzuz battle. A sure surprise to many, Kim added that she would be willing to go up against her--perhaps former, archnemesis Nicki Minaj.

"Not going to say who against, but would you do a Verzuz?" asked red carpet host DJ Envy to Kim while interviewing her. "Yes," answered The Queen Bee with enthusiasm. "Is there anybody that you'd do it against? Or are you just ready for anybody?," he later inquired.

In response, Kim confidently said, "Nicki," to which Envy responded he would love to see. "Yeah, me too," she added.

The two notably have a complicated history with each other. Back in 2010, Kim took direct shots at Nicki by dropping her Black Friday mixtape, named after her song with the same name where she dubbed Nicki Minaj a "wannabe" and "Lil' Kim clone." In response, fans suspect Nicki's hits "Stupid Hoe," "Roman's Revenge," and "Tragedy" were aimed at the Bedstuy rapper.

So far, Nicki has yet to respond to Kim's request. Check out what others are saying about the possible Verzuz battle between the two ladies of rap.

