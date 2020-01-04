Lil Keed just joined the long line of artists who want a feature from Megan Thee Stallion. When Megan started popping off last year, she quickly started popping up on everyone's songs too. She collaborated with Young Nudy, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane and Chance The Rapper, among others. We may have just entered a new decade, but Megan being a highly-coveted feature still remains the case in hip hop circles.

Lil Keed is just as exciting of a breakout artist at the moment, which makes us eager to support his call for a Megan Thee Stallion feature. The YSL affiliate just shared a video of himself vibing to a snippet of an unreleased song. It's a languid track that Keed romantically whines over and an added Meg verse would certainly provide an interesting change of pace. There's no sign of the Houston Hottie in the comments of Keed's post, but hopefully she hit him up directly to express interest in hopping on the track.

Keed is currently working on Trapped On Cleveland 3, a continuation of his 2018 mixtape series. In 2019, he put out his debut studio album, Long Live Mexico, and a few loosies, including "Swap It Out" feat. Lil Duke.