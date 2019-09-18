Lil Keed Test Drives Some New Flows On Lil Duke-Assisted "Swap It Out"

If you're a descendant of Young Thug, you must live up to legacy of always hustling. Considering Lil Keed's consistent output, he's been spending the requisite time in the studio to be deemed worthy of Slime status. He dropped his album, Keed Talk to 'Em, at the tail end of 2018 and then followed it a few months later with the 20-track Long Live Mexico. Furthermore, he has been intermittently releasing loosies and hopping on friends' songs (often those of his talented brother, Lil Gotit). Whatever the context, any opportunity to hear Lil Keed rap is welcomed.

Lil Keed's strength certainly lies in his versatility. Peruse any of his projects and you'll find a plethora of voices and flows. On "Swap It Out", Lil Keed opts for a whispery squeal that he has played with before, but he packages it in a new, dexterous cadence. His intonations can fluctuate so many times in the course of a single bar that it could seem as if multiple people are cutting each other off. Lil Keed enlists fellow YSL member, Lil Duke, whose gravelly and dense tone offers a satisfying counterpart to Keed's nasally vocals.

Quotable Lyrics

You haven't seen anything

I swerve in foreign things

I'm pulling all the strings (yeah)

Y'all rappers all extinct (yeah)