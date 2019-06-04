Lil Gotit Preps The "Opp Pack" With Slimelife Shawty & Wheezy

We've witnessed the rise of Lil Gotit and Lil Keed in the last twelve months with both rappers seriously improving before our very eyes. Young Thug is working closely with Gotit to ensure his career is as prosperous as he anticipates. We all know that Thugger has too much talent for his own good but he also has an amazing ear and can discover new talent quickly. To prove that point, two of his disciples have just dropped a fresh collaboration.

Riding high off the success of his single "Da Real HoodBabies," Lil Gotit is a secret weapon among Atlanta spitters. He and Slimelife Shawty have been working together frequently and before Slime's new mixtape drops on June 7, the duo decided to give us all a taste of what's to come. What do you think of this new cut from Gotit and Slimelife Shawty?

Quotable Lyrics:

Now who ready?

You know where we at, what you do bout it?

Bulletproof truck bout to shoot at it

Control alt delete, make 'em go buy a new body