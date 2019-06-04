mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit Preps The "Opp Pack" With Slimelife Shawty & Wheezy

Alex Zidel
June 04, 2019 14:13
309 Views
40
1
CoverCover

Opp Pack
Lil Gotit Feat. Slimelife Shawty
Produced by Wheezy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
80% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

YSL Records is striving right now and Lil Gotit & Slimelife Shawty are proving why.


We've witnessed the rise of Lil Gotit and Lil Keed in the last twelve months with both rappers seriously improving before our very eyes. Young Thug is working closely with Gotit to ensure his career is as prosperous as he anticipates. We all know that Thugger has too much talent for his own good but he also has an amazing ear and can discover new talent quickly. To prove that point, two of his disciples have just dropped a fresh collaboration.

Riding high off the success of his single "Da Real HoodBabies," Lil Gotit is a secret weapon among Atlanta spitters. He and Slimelife Shawty have been working together frequently and before Slime's new mixtape drops on June 7, the duo decided to give us all a taste of what's to come. What do you think of this new cut from Gotit and Slimelife Shawty?

Quotable Lyrics

Now who ready?
You know where we at, what you do bout it?
Bulletproof truck bout to shoot at it
Control alt delete, make 'em go buy a new body

Lil Gotit
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  309
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Gotit Slimelife Shawty Wheezy ysl records Music Videos new song new video new music atlanta
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Gotit Preps The "Opp Pack" With Slimelife Shawty & Wheezy
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject