Flashy jewelry is a staple in Hip Hop. When most rappers get their first check or ink their first deals, they take their advances and buy themselves something shiny. For decades artists have adorned themselves in big chains, flooding their wrists in platinum sets and VVS stones. We hear about it in their songs and see them on red carpets and social media showing off their latest piece that set them back quite a few zeroes, but several rappers have been accused of showing off jewelry that isn't as real as they say it is.

For those that like to keep things authentic, Lil Durk is sending out a warning. While rappers often photograph or record themselves spending stacks on jewelry purchases, Durk claims that some people are getting ripped off.

"Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Alot of the sh*t fake and some is over priced get 1 jeweler and stick to em I'm telling you y'all ass gone be pissed when the truth come out."

He didn't specify what prompted him to share the message, but he received a few co-signs. When jewelers see rappers carrying bags of cash coming their way, they may want to make a quick buck by taking advantage. Check out the message below along with a few posts showing Durkio flashing his best jewels.



