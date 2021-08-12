He has done his fair share of trolling in his day, but Soulja Boy won't accept when someone attempts to beat him at his own game. The "I did it first" rapper has egged on his peers and created viral moments online, but when someone attempted to blast him for allegedly buying fake jewelry, Soulja wasn't having any of it.

An Instagram user was at the mall when they spotted Soulja and his entourage trying on jewelry at a kiosk. The man pulled out his cellphone and filmed the rapper while saying, "Not big Soulja... Ain't no way!" while flexing his own jewelry.



Mark Davis / Staff / Getty Images

The man also bemoaned people faking it for the 'Gram and he didn't let up on Soulja in the comments. "Soulja you dead wrong.... First Rapper To Get Caught Buyin Jewelry In The Middle Of The Mall [facepalm emoji] @souljaboy." The clip went viral and did not go unnoticed by the rapper and to say that Soulja Boy was angry is an understatement.

"Punk ass n*gga. Walk in that same jewelry store that you just left in the mall and try to buy the Cartier, n*gga," Said Soulja. "That motherf*cka $35,000. The Rollie $30,000. Everything over there real. They sell real ice in the mall, clout chasin' ass." Swipe below to watch the viral clip and Soulja Boy's response, and let us know if you cop jewelry pieces from your local malls.