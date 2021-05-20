Luh Kel Flexes His Jewelry & Face Mask Collection On "In My Bag"

Luh Kel reveals how he stays as fresh and clean as possible on the new episode of "In My Bag."

Even though Drake has been rocking a heart on his head in anticipation for his long-awaited sixth studio album, he's not the only Certified Lover Boy in the music industry. Enter Luh Kel, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter with an ear for warm melodies and a penchant for writing heartfelt love songs. After dropping the 14-track album L.O.V.E. last fall, Luh Kel has continued to treat his fans with singles such as "I Wish," "7:26am," and "F Love."

A few months after Mario Judah literally got into his rockstar back, the up-and-coming St. Louis artist paid HNHH a visit for a brand new episode of In My Bag, and in under three minutes, the "F Love" singer-songwriter shows viewers everything that he "can't manage" without.



Image via HNHH

When unpacking the contents of his sleek Black leather Lacoste bag, Luh Kel shows that he always keeps some face masks and hand sanitizer with him, showing that he's still taking the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pretty seriously. "Make sure you keep some hand sanitizer!" the L.O.V.E. artist jokes as he takes the opportunity to quickly lather some on mid-episode.

Kel also reveals that he often carries mouthwash just in case his breath takes a turn for the worse while he's around women. Of course, the St. Louis artist carries essentials such as weed, phone chargers, and headphones. Furthermore, his bag is also likely to double as jewelry storage at any given moment, whether it be for his Johnny Dang-created grill, his one-tone Audemars Piguet, or his flashy Luh Kel chain.



Image via HNHH

Scroll up to watch the latest addition to the In My Bag series and let us know who you want to see on the series next.