2 Chainz has been hard at work with Lil Wayne to put the final touches on their anticipated forthcoming joint album ColleGrove 2, but that hasn't stopped the veteran Atlanta artist from having some fun along the way. The So Help Me God! rapper recently joked about Nas' appearance in the Calvin Kelin summer 2021 campaign and even bought a bootleg copy of his own album from a gas station, and now, recent footage from DJ Akademiks shows that 2 Chainz has also recently linked up with actress Bella Thorne.

While it's probably one of the most unexpected link-ups so far this year, 2 Chainz and the recently engaged Bella Thorne seem to bond over their mutual love for flashy wrist pieces. In the video below, 2 Chainz and Bella Thorne are seen hanging out at a party and marveling at each other's iced-out jewelry, and later in the video, the two celebrities proclaim that they're simply putting on for the "diamond gang."

At the start of the video, viewers can see 2 Chainz and Thorne comparing their expensive watches and bracelets, and once the former Shake It Up star spots 2 Chainz' rings, she really loses her mind. The video then transitions to another clip in which F.L.Y's iconic song "Swag Surfin'" plays in the background. Bella Thorne is seen smoking as 2 Chainz brings the camera in her direction.

After sharing their mutual affinity for the "diamond gang," Thorne then breaks off into a rant about investing and reselling jewelry, and 2 Chainz merely laughs and nods as she's talking before finally saying, "You heard what she saying. I ain't selling sh*t though."

The quirky meet-up is definitely not one that most 2 Chainz fans would probably expect, but it's pretty amusing nevertheless. Who do you think was rocking the better jewelry — 2 Chainz or Bella Thorne?