Chains, rings and iced-out grillz are some of the cornerstones of hip-hop fashion, with some rappers in the game taking the art of collecting jewelry as a full on sport. ATL-bred rap trio Migos definitely know a thing or two about the subject, and they brought together a few hip-hop homies to talk all things bling in a new four-part docuseries titled Ice Cold: The Untold Story of Jewelry.



Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Some of the famous faces that make cameos throughout the miniseries make for a pretty diverse crew, including Lil Baby,J Balvin, Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, City Girls, A$AP Ferg and French Montana, plus commentary from rap vets Talib Kweli and Slick Rick as well. The culture doesn't come without its own popular figures, wand they're represented in the doc by way of celebrity jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang, and Icebox as they all making appearances throughout Ice Cold.

Exec producer Coach K made sure the project wasn't rushed, giving background info on the production process in a press statement by saying, "This film has been a passion project that was four years in the making to tell a larger story about our music and fashion culture as well as being Black and navigating what we all grow up hearing is ‘the American dream.'" He followed up by adding, "Our QC family are extremely proud to bring this film to life with our partners and the deeper spin on bling that Karam Gill gives it."

Anytime the culture comes together to celebrate something fresh, we definitely can't be mad at that. Check out all four episodes of Ice Cold: The Untold Story of Jewelry below, executive produced by Migos, Coach K and Pierre "P" Thomas and co-produced by Quality Films, Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, Mass Appeal, and MGX Creative: