The tragic death of Lil Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks has sparked several conversations. Over the weekend, DThang was reportedly shot and killed during an altercation at a nightclub in Harvey, a city just south of Chicago proper. Artists have come forward to tell Durk to stop mentioning certain people in his songs, including King Yella, a friend of FBG Duck's who gave his condolences about DThang while telling Durk to "stop dissing."

Chicago's Calboy also weighed in about DThang's unexpected death, especially surrounding conspiracy theory gossip regarding his murder, but it doesn't look as if Yella appreciated his take. "Bro ain't gone speak on nun but all these sacrifice jokes lame asf,u ain't never lived a real street life to know this sh*t come with casualties on both sides," wrote Calboy.

"It's them pains that gets converted into motivations which lead to success.. it's still pain," he added. "Let em grieve in peace plz." His message was reposted by RapCatchUp on Instagram and King Yella hopped in the comments to call out Calboy.

"@1147calboy shut yo goofy a$$ up yu sound just like the mf you [eggplant emoji] riding," Yella penned. "We know yu a fan that sh!t be real just shut tf up if you ain't exposing this [angry censored emoji] up Industry." It doesn't look as if Calboy has responded, or if he will in the future. We continue to send our sincerest condolences to Lil Durk and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Check the comments by Calboy and King Yella below.



Instagram