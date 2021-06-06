Lil Durk's older brother, OTF DThang, has reportedly passed away after a shooting outside of a Chicago club. The news was initially reported by ChicagoMediaTakeOut who reported that someone was shot at Club O before identifying DThang as the victim. So far, there's been little information regarding the shooting made available to the public.

Several people affiliated with Lil Durk and OTF offered their condolences. Calboy was among the first to publicly offer his condolences on Twitter, writing, "R.I.P. Dthang it was always love when ya saw me." Murda Beatz wrote, "R.I.P. DThang," along with prayer hands and a blue heart emoji.

Prominent Chicago producer DJ L Beats, who produced for Polo G, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, paid his respects on his Instagram Story. L Beats reflected on DThang's early support that earned him his first beat placement with Lil Durk. "You advocated for me and my sound when most didn't and along with Leski positioned me to get my first and second album multi-placement credits with Durk," he wrote.

"In this industry, you have few people who embrace young artist, producers, writers etc. and give them an equal shot with their camp but you were one of those rare men who did. I always appreciated your support and the power studio convos king."

DThang was recently spotted alongside Lil Durk at Pierre "Pee" Thomas' extravagant birthday bash this week.

We've reached out to a rep for Lil Durk who did not have an official comment available at the time of publishing.

R.I.P. DThang.