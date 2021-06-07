OTF DThang, the older brother of rapper Lil Durk, reportedly passed away this weekend after being shot outside of a Chicago nightclub. People close to Lil Durk, including Calboy and other artists, have shared their condolences with the rapper, pointing out that he has experienced so much loss over the years. Just last week, one of Durk's producers, Turn Me Up Josh, passed away. Last year, his close affiliate King Von was a victim of gun violence. Now, he's forced to say goodbye to another family member after DThang's reported death.

The mother of OTF DThang's children has broken her silence on her partner's passing, sharing a picture of them together with their kids from their daughter's recent party, grieving in the caption.

"THIS WAS NEVER IN THE PLANS," wrote DThang's partner alongside a heartbroken emoji and a crying emoji. "WTF! I LOVE YOU SOOOOOOOO MUCH."

This is devastating for OTF DThang's loved ones, including Lil Durk, who has yet to make any public posts about his brother's death. We're sending love, light, and positivity to Durk's family as they mourn DThang's death.

As people continue to react to the news, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been antagonizing Lil Durk over yet another death in his circle, taunting him with disrespectful comments on social media. Read more about that here.