Sad news was reported earlier today after it was revealed that Lil Durk's brother, OTF DThang, was shot and killed outside of a Chicago nightclub on Saturday night. Chicago Media Takeout reported the original story and since that time, artists like Calboy have come out and sent their condolences to DThang's family, including Durk. It is yet another sad and shocking loss for the artist who was hanging out with DThang, just days earlier.

Unfortunately, some people are already acting in a predatory manner, following the tragedy. 6ix9ine is one of those people, as he took to Akademiks' comments section to taunt Lil Durk and his family. In the screenshots below, 6ix9ine wrote "@lildurk tell the truth about yo Gang man they really dyin," with laughing emojis littered throughout. He also commented on a separate post saying "@lildurk stop the senseless violence."

From there, he offered a sarcastic "RIP" on a Shade Room post which was made immediately following the news had broke regarding the tragedy. Needless to say, 6ix9ine has no problems with conducting himself as a classless individual.

6ix9ine has made these kinds of comments before, and while many fans have urged him to stop, he continues to do it. For instance, 6ix9ine was seen making various crass comments following the death of King Von back in November.

As for DThang, we offer our condolences to his family during this very difficult time.