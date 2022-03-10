There is quite a bit going on in Lil Durk's world. The Chicago rapper is preparing for the release of his album 7220, and amid the anticipation, Durk caught up with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to discuss the record. Wallo and Gillie Da Kid make for an entertaining pair who often bring laughs, but in the forthcoming episode with Durkio, things became more solemn.

Wallo spoke about his brother being shot and killed, even dying in their grandmother's arms, and finding the strength to forgive in order to help put a stop to the violence. It's something that Durk is all too familiar with after his brother, Dontay Banks, was killed outside of a nightclub last summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame)

“I can name twenty or thirty n*ggas of my homies that’s dead, but I’m here though,” said Wallo. “I forgave my brother’s killer. I’m saying that to say this: my brother died in my grandma’s arms in the house we grew up in." He became overwhelmed with emotion and cried at the memory.

“If I didn’t let that sh*t go, I wouldn’t be right here today for my nieces and nephews, and me and Gillie wouldn’t be doing this," Wallo added. "Y’all wouldn’t know me." He emphasized, "I had to let that sh*t go. When I let that sh*t go, I started to grow and I started to glow. It was harder than a motherf*cka.”

Durk sat unmoved but finally vocalized his surprise that Wallo was truly opening up and "dropping tears for this sh*t for real."

Aside from that moving moment with Wallo, Durk's name has also circulated after he shared the tracklist for 7220. Features include familiar names including controversial country star Morgan Wallen as well as Future, Gunna, and Summer Walker. Check it all out below.

Tracklist

1. Started From

2. Headtaps

3. Ahhh Ha

4. Shootout @ My Crib

5. Golden Child

6. No Interviews

7. Petty Too ft. Future

8. Barbarian

9. What Happened to Virgil ft. Gunna

10. Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker

11. Smoking & Thinking

12. Blocklist

13. Difference Is ft. Summer Walker

14. Federal Nightmares

15. Love Dior Banks

16. Pissed Me Off

17. Broadway Girls ft. Morgan Wallen