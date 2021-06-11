Lil Durk and his loved ones gathered, Thursday, for the funeral of the rapper's older brother, Dontay Banks Jr., better known as, OTF DThang, who was shot outside of Club O in Harvey, Illinois, last weekend.

New pictures on social media show Durk gathered with his family for the event, as well as a handout from the service that shows Banks. "In our hearts forever," it reads.

New details recently emerged regarding the shooting that shows a police officer was also shot. The officer was later released in good condition.



Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

While full details have yet to be revealed from the event, Chicago's Calboy weighed in, telling fans to stop speculating or making "sacrifice jokes" about the incident.

"Bro ain't gone speak on nun but all these sacrifice jokes lame asf,u ain't never lived a real street life to know this sh*t come with casualties on both sides," wrote Calboy. "It's them pains that gets converted into motivations which lead to success.. it's still pain. Let em grieve in peace plz."

Chicago producer DJ L Beats, who has worked with Durk, Polo G, G Herbo, and other, wrote about Banks' passing on social media shortly after it was announced: "You advocated for me and my sound when most didn't and along with Leski positioned me to get my first and second album multi-placement credits with Durk," he wrote. "In this industry, you have few people who embrace young artist, producers, writers etc. and give them an equal shot with their camp but you were one of those rare men who did. I always appreciated your support and the power studio convos king."