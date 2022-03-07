Fans expected Lil Durk to storm through with a new album last month -- on the same day as Kanye's Donda 2 -- but he announced that wasn't the case. The album was pushed back by a few weeks with a March 11th date set in stone. So, fans were wondering why that could be the case, especially as he already started the rollout for the project, and it might be because he was trying to squeeze in some last-minute records.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Lil Durk took to the 'Gram where he hinted at an upcoming collaboration with 21 Savage. The rapper shared a photo of himself and Savage locked in the studio which hopefully indicates that we'll be hearing from the two of them on 7220.

The two have formed a tight-knit relationship over the years and collaborated on numerous occasions. Last year, both parties joined Nardo Wick for the "Who Want Smoke??" remix. Prior to that, they linked up on records like "Die Slow" and "Shooter2x."

Lil Durk is preparing for 7220 but it appears that 21 Savage is also gearing up to drop. He slid through in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2 -- the sequel to his critically acclaimed breakout project with Metro Boomin. However, he hinted in January that his solo follow-up to i am > i was could be coming at some point in 2022.