21 Savage Alludes To New Music In His Latest Tweet

A year and a half since his last album, 21 Savage is finally hinting at some new music after a tweet from Billboard.

Yesterday, Billboard released a list of the artists with the most entries on the Hot 100 in 2022, the Atlanta-native quoted Billboard tweet with “No album in a year and a half tho…it’s time." The list included The Weeknd, Gunna, Drake, Justin Beiber, Doja Cat, and a few more.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Saint Laurent Don released his Metro Boomin-assisted album Savage Mode II back in October 2020. A follow-up to the memorable prequel, the Morgan Freeman-narrated project included features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy. Savage Mode II was received well and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, becoming the rap duo’s second U.S number one album. The album was supported by “Runnin” and the fan-favorite “Mr. Right Now”.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ have had undeniable chemistry for years. The producer-assisted “A Lot” featuring J.Cole, snagged a Grammy for “Best Rap Song” at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The 2018 single ranked 6th best song of 2019 by Billboard and was certified five-times platinum.

Since Savage Mode II, 21 Savage has released a handful of singles and the Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack” EP. As a follow-up to the iconic Saw films, Spiral filmmakers leaned on the rapper to produce a project that embodied the sinister guise of the franchise. The project included features from Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, 21 Lil Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, and Millie Go Lightly.

21 is now set to perform at the 2022 Bonnaroo festival this June.

