Lil Durk Delivers New Single "AHHH HA"

Erika Marie
February 22, 2022 00:45
AHHH HA
Lil Durk

The OTF rapper shares his latest single while also offering an updated release date for "7220."


Fans are disappointed to see that Lil Durk didn't release his album as promised, but he didn't leave them without at least dropping off a new track. February 22, 2022, is a big day for music as several artists have promised to release new projects or singles. Kanye West has claimed that he'll deliver Donda 2 on that day, and Boosie Badazz and Lil Durk also stated they had music on the way.

However, Durk resurfaced with an update and now, 7220 will arrive on March 11. Instead of receiving the album, Durk shared his latest single "Ahhh Ha," and the track is already causing a stir online. Durk has remained relatively silent when it comes to some of his peers making certain statements about OTF or the late King Von, and the rapper seemingly answers them on his most recent release.

Lil Durk shared the record along with a visual, so check that out below and let us know what you think. 


Quotable Lyrics

Don't respond to shit with Von (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm like, "F*ck it, you tripping, go get your gun" (Let's get it, yeah)
They dropping locations, I'm getting it done (Woo, woo, woo, gang)
F*ck tweeting, we sliding, the feds will come (Yeah, yeah, yeah, man, what?) 

