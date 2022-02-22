Hip-hop fans were looking forward to waking up on Tuesday morning (February 22) with new albums from a number of the biggest rappers in the game. Kanye West previously announced that Donda 2 would be dropping today but that's still nowhere to be found. Lil Durk also claimed that he would be releasing his new album, 7220, today. Unfortunately though, fans will not be listening to a new full-length effort from the Chicago-based spitter for at least another month as Durkio has announced a new date for the album's release, pushing it back at the last minute.

People were expecting Donda 2 to not be immediately available after being slated for an exclusive release on Ye's Stem Player but not many believed that Lil Durk would also fall through on his promise. However, at midnight, only one new song was uploaded to streaming services from Smurk, despite a previous announcement that 7220 would be out today.

On Tuesday, Durk released his new music video for "AHHH HA," seemingly laughing after successfully pump-faking his core fanbase. Alongside the release, Durk told fans that his new album would be released next month on March 11, sharing the official cover artwork, which highlights a blurry childhood photo of the rapper.

Let us know what you think of Lil Durk's new single in the comments and stay tuned for his album coming in a few weeks. If you're in need of some new music, Boosie Badazz released a new full-length project today, which you can check out here.







