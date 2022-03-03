Oftentimes in Rap, what an artist says on a track is interpreted as his true feelings, and that can ignite a lyrical battle. These beefs may go on for years as rappers exchange verses of violent acts directed at their foes, and throughout Lil Durk's career, he has regularly found himself to be a target. The Chicago star is familiar with his peers often throwing out disses or trying to engage him in a musical argument, but he delivered a message about keeping himself on the right track.

Recently, social media has been buzzing about this alleged beef between Durk and NBA YoungBoy, and the contention has caused other rappers to publicly pick sides.

Online, Durk penned a brief note about his peers sharing posts that could get them into trouble, adding that he has one focus. Some rappers have attempted to antagonize Durk into a beef by naming his deceased friends and relatives, but he has kept his head down.

"We not into it wit all these f*cking goofies," Durk wrote on his Instagram Story. "Stop posting sh*t that sh*t slick snitching we ain't in war we getting money staying positive."

The public believes that Durk is trying to divert attention away from any problematic behaviors because he is still facing a serious case in Atlanta. The rapper was reportedly hit with multiple felony charges related to a shooting that left a man injured, including an attempted murder charge. That case is still pending. Check out his post below.