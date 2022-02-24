The feud between Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy doesn't seem to have an end in sight. The two have been at odds since the death of King Von, which Quando Rondo was involved in. Unfortunately, the two camps have continued to throw shots at each other and it got even more intense this week after diss tracks were released.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Lil Durk unveiled his latest single, "AHHH HA," which contained not-so-subliminal shots at NBA Youngboy and Quando Rondo. Durk's reference to Von's death was quickly followed by a bar that seemingly targets NBA Youngboy's house arrest situation and also throws shots at YB's baby mom, Jania Meshell. "N***as acting like they really like that since my brodie died (Von)/Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass/ I told Von to leave that b*tch alone, she post on OnlyFans," Durk raps.

Then came an explosive diss track from NBA Youngboy where he aired out all of his industry adversaries in the span of a minute and a half. Somehow, Lil Baby and Gucci Mane found themselves getting dissed, solely because of their association.

Nonetheless, Durk went to socials where he bragged about the success of his latest song, declaring that it was #1 on YouTube. Fans noted it was actually YB's new single that held that spot, and Quando Rondo took to the 'Gram to swiftly remind him of that. "Naw fucc n***a this real numbers," he wrote with a screenshot of NBA Youngboy's numbers from "I Hate Youngboy."

Check his post below.