YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making new enemies and antagonizing existing rivals with his new song, "I Hate YoungBoy." Issuing a direct response to Lil Durk's freshly released new single, "AHHH HA," which features a diss against YoungBoy, the 22-year-old Baton Rouge-based rapper released his new song, firing rounds at half of the music industry including Lil Durk, the rapper's fiancée India Royale, Durk's father, the deceased King Von, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, the 4PF squad, a number of YouTube and Twitch streamers, Apple Music, and more.

Taking further shots at Lil Durk and Chicago's O-Block, the fearless NBA YoungBoy came through with a blistering diss record against many of hip-hop's biggest names. He had words for just about everybody but most of his messages were intended for Lil Durk and his camp, calling out the rapper and taunting him by name-dropping his opps and claiming that he's not afraid of any retaliation.

"How you talkin' sh*t when nothin' ain't died about your cousin nem?" says YB at the beginning of the song, seemingly referencing the death of OTF NuNu, Durk's cousin, and the lack of retaliation from OTF. "Clean up on aisle O, youngin' let that chop blow," he then said, taking shots at O-Block. "He called me a b*tch, that's India, that be your ho," then said YoungBoy, dissing Durk's fiancée.

As the song continues, Top also mentions FBG Wooski, shouting out Durk's longtime opp. "I'm bumpin' Wooski, turnt up with some groupies while at my home/Why you drop that whack-ass song? P*ssy b*tch, you should've known," raps YB.

Then, he takes aim at Gucci Mane for recently releasing a song with Lil Durk, saying, "Used to f*ck with Gucci 'til I seen he like them p*ssy n***as."

Later on, Top defends his child's mother, Jania, from Durk's disses, saying, "B*tch, don't bring my baby momma up, she richer than your n***as/Every n***a did a feature with you, slime out to get 'em."

YoungBoy mentions Lil Baby shortly after, rapping, "Baby with 'em, 4PF, four poles firin'."

Midway through the verse, YB speaks on Durk's father and King Von, saying, "Your daddy hit the feds, f*ck that n***a, he a b*tch too/Tell him sit on side your cousin momma while that b*tch grieve too."

Right after, it appears as though he disses 21 Savage and his "4L" ad-libs, saying, "And that lil' b*tch, he say '4L,' huh? I say, 'Heads or tails, slime.'" Some fans think he mentions Savage because of his loyalty to Durk.

Then, YB takes aim at Boosie Badazz, Apple Music, and others, rapping, "Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b*tch, don't call my phone (F*ck you)/Tell Apple I said, 'F*ck 'em,' they promote his song/They be hatin' on Tim and Quando, they act like they wrong/YouTube streamers, they be d*ck-ridin', don't react no more."

And finally, he name-drops Chinese Kitty, saying, "Chinese Kitty don't wanna be my girl, she like them folks."

What do you think about all of the disses in YoungBoy's new song, "I Hate YoungBoy"? Let us know in the comments.