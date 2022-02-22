Fans were expecting a full-length release from Chicago rapper Lil Durk on Tuesday (February 22) but it turns out that The Voice had other plans. Announcing that the album was delayed until next month, the 29-year-old artist released his new single, titled "AHHH HA." The song, which will be included on 7220, is making lots of noise as it is presently trending on YouTube Music. Fans have been reacting to the new song all morning and some have pointed out a few lyrics that appear to be directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Engaged in a feud with NBA YoungBoy for the last several months, Lil Durk seemingly took shots at the rapper in "AHHH HA," referencing somebody who has been bringing up murders despite recently getting out of prison. Given YB's situation, many believed that these bars were directed at him.

"N***as acting like they really like that since my brodie died (Von)/Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass," raps Durkio in his first verse. He follows this with a line that seemingly takes aim at Jania Meshell, YoungBoy's ex-girlfriend who was also briefly linked to King Von. "I told Von to leave that b*tch alone, she post on OnlyFans," he says in the song.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

This comes after YoungBoy appeared to take aim at Durk in a couple of his own songs, referencing Von's murder and shouting out Lul Tim, the man accused of fatally shooting the rapper.

Listen to "AHHH HA" below and let us know what you think of the presumed disses against YoungBoy in the comments.