Chicago rapper King Yella has surprisingly taken YoungBoy Never Broke Again's side in the rapper's feud against O-Block. Following the release of his new song, "Bring The Hook," many Chicago-based rappers have reacted to YoungBoy throwing shots at O-Block, a notorious apartment complex known for its heavy gang activity.

As the hip-hop community continues to react to YoungBoy's diss, King Yella has taken the rapper's side, mentioning Lil Durk and Chief Keef in his response to "Bring The Hook."

"I'm riding with nba young boy n***as smoke our dead homies everyday in music now n***as mad cause young boy smokin the whole oblock," wrote King Yella on Instagram. "N***as better stop thinkin they so f*ckin tough cause it's gangstas everywhere and every city."





After the post started earning some traction on social media, Yella added to his statement, saying, "For all y'all fans That think y'all know sh*t gds/bds is basically the same sh*t it's one love these new n***as @lildurk @chieffkeeffsossa f*cked the culture up bds under the 5 point star where they do that at that's how I know n***as don't know no Literature y'all just claiming sh*t."

King Yella went on to share a multitude of other stories, which you can check out below. What do you think about him siding with NBA YoungBoy and calling out Lil Durk and Chief Keef?







Screenshots via @kingyella1300 on Instagram