A beef has been brewing between two street-loved rapper with cult-like followings, Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy. The crux of it stems from King Von's death, as NBA Youngboy's affiliate, Quando Rondo, was involved tangentially. The past couple of days, we've seen things heat up between the two, as Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," seemingly took a shot at NBA Youngboy, although the two have been throwing subs in one way or another prior to this record's release.

The line in question, "N***as acting like they really like that since my brodie died (Von)/Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass," and one that follows, "I told Von to leave that b*tch alone, she post on OnlyFans," is presumed to be about both NBA Youngboy and his ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell, who was also linked to Von.

In response, NBA Youngboy did not mince words. He took to YouTube to drop off the menacing "I Hate Youngboy," where he targeted a long list of enemies, including Durk, Von, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and others.

Given the fact that NBA Youngboy is known as the King of YouTube, often accumulating a staggering amount of views solely on the platform, it perhaps comes as no surprise that now, it is Youngboy's song that has sky-rocketed to #1 on the YouTube chart. Right below, we find Durk's single, sitting comfortable at #2.

Thus, when Durk tweeted #1 alongside a link to his YouTube video late last night, fans were quick to point out that, in fact, Durk is not #1 at the moment, but Youngboy is.

Screenshot via Twitter

Many simply replied with a screenshot of the YouTube chart, but check out a couple of responses to Durk's tweet below.

We'll keep you posted as this beef rages on. In the meantime, Durk's new album, 7220, which was slated to drop yesterday, has since been pushed back.